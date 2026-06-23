Kodai Senga And Mets Play Cubs On June 23
Kodai Senga will get the start for his New York Mets against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Senga has -122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Senga is 0-5 with a 9.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering four earned runs while allowing two hits.
The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.