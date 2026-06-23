Kodai Senga And Mets Play Cubs On June 23

Senga is 0-5 with a 9.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering four earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.