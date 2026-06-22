Kodai Senga And Mets Take On Cubs On June 22
Kodai Senga will get the start for his New York Mets against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Monday, June 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Senga has -110 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Senga is 0-5 with a 9.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering four earned runs while giving up two hits.
The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.