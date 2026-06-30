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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On Yankees On June 30

Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:05 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .284 BA, .397 OBP and .422 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 52 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last game against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 18th start of the season. He has a 1.62 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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