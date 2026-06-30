Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On Yankees On June 30

McGonigle is hitting for a .284 BA, .397 OBP and .422 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 52 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last game against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 18th start of the season. He has a 1.62 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

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