Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Yankees On June 24

McGonigle is hitting for a .281 BA, .388 OBP and .425 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 47 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. McGonigle has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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