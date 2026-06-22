Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Yankees On June 22

McGonigle is hitting for a .283 BA, .393 OBP and .428 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 47 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. McGonigle has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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