Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face White Sox On Aug. 16

McGonigle is hitting for a .284 BA, .388 OBP and .422 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 80 runs. In 536 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs. McGonigle has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.99 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

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