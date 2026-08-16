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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face White Sox On Aug. 16

Kevin McGonigle and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .284 BA, .388 OBP and .422 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 80 runs. In 536 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 48 runs. McGonigle has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.99 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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