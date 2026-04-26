Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Reds On April 26

McGonigle is hitting for a .333 BA, .424 OBP and .539 SLG with a 12.7% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .963, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. McGonigle has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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