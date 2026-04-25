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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Reds On April 25

Kevin McGonigle and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .320 BA, .416 OBP and .495 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. McGonigle has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (1-1 with a 5.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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