Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Reds On April 25

McGonigle is hitting for a .320 BA, .416 OBP and .495 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. McGonigle has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (1-1 with a 5.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.

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