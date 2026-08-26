Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 26

McGonigle is hitting for a .280 BA, .381 OBP and .427 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 84 runs. In 577 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 56 runs. McGonigle has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Freddy Peralta (5-11 with a 5.33 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 27th of the season.

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