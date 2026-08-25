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Kevin McGonigle
Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers • #7 SS

Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Take On Rays On Aug. 25

Kevin McGonigle and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McGonigle is hitting for a .283 BA, .384 OBP and .430 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 84 runs. In 573 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 56 runs. McGonigle has recorded 12 steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 4.17 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin McGonigle

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