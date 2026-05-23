Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Orioles On May 23

McGonigle is hitting for a .285 BA, .393 OBP and .419 SLG with a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 30 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. McGonigle has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (3-1) takes the mound for the Orioles in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.25 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

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