Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 5

McGonigle is hitting for a .284 BA, .391 OBP and .427 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 71 runs. In 491 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. McGonigle has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (7-8) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.

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