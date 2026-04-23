Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Brewers On April 23

McGonigle is hitting for a .322 BA, .413 OBP and .500 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .913, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-1) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

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