Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Face Brewers On April 23
Kevin McGonigle and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 1:10 p.m. ET. McGonigle has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
McGonigle is hitting for a .322 BA, .413 OBP and .500 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .913, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.
Brandon Sproat (0-1) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.