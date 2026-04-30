Kevin McGonigle And Tigers Play Braves On April 30

McGonigle is hitting for a .333 BA, .420 OBP and .518 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .937, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. McGonigle has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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