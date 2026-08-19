Kevin Gausman And Cubs Take On White Sox On Aug. 19
Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 2:20 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Gausman is 6-11 with a 4.58 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.