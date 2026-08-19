Kevin Gausman And Cubs Take On White Sox On Aug. 19

Gausman is 6-11 with a 4.58 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.