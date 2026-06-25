Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Rangers On June 25

Gausman is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he threw two innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.