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Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Take On Mets On June 30

Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Gausman has -120 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gausman is 4-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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