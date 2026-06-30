Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Take On Mets On June 30

Gausman is 4-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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