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Kevin Gausman
Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman

Toronto Blue Jays • #34 SP

Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Guardians On April 25

Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, April 25 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Gausman has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Gausman is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Gausman

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