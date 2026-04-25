Kevin Gausman And Blue Jays Face Guardians On April 25

Gausman is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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