Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 22

Marte is hitting for a .218 BA, .284 OBP and .379 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 14 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.