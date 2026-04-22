Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 22
Ketel Marte and his Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Marte has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Marte is hitting for a .218 BA, .284 OBP and .379 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 14 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.