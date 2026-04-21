Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 21

Marte is hitting for a .217 BA, .278 OBP and .386 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 14 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Sean Burke (0-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.