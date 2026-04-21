Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 21
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Marte has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Marte is hitting for a .217 BA, .278 OBP and .386 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .663 and he has scored 14 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Sean Burke (0-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.