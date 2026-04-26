Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Play Padres On April 26
Ketel Marte and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Marte has +265 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Marte is hitting for a .240 BA, .303 OBP and .390 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 16 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.