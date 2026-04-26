Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Play Padres On April 26

Marte is hitting for a .240 BA, .303 OBP and .390 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 16 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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