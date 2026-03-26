Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Play Dodgers On March 26
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, March 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Marte has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Marte had a .283 BA, .376 OBP and .517 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .893, which ranked 7th in MLB, and he scored 87 runs. In 556 plate appearances, he hit 28 home runs and drove in 72 runs.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.