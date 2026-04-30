Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Take On Brewers On April 30

Marte is hitting for a .239 BA, .295 OBP and .398 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 17 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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