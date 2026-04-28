Ketel Marte And Diamondbacks Face Brewers On April 28

Marte is hitting for a .238 BA, .298 OBP and .381 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 16 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Padres.

Chad Patrick (1-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.