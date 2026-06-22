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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On June 22

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, on Monday, June 22 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .225 BA, .302 OBP and .477 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 17 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Gerrit Cole (2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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