Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Yankees On June 22

Carpenter is hitting for a .225 BA, .302 OBP and .477 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 17 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the White Sox.

Gerrit Cole (2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season.

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