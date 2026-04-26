Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Reds On April 26

Carpenter is hitting for a .225 BA, .321 OBP and .493 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored seven runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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