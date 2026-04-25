Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Reds On April 25

Carpenter is hitting for a .221 BA, .321 OBP and .500 SLG with a 35.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored seven runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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