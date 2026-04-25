Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Reds On April 25
Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Carpenter is hitting for a .221 BA, .321 OBP and .500 SLG with a 35.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored seven runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Brady Singer makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.32 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.