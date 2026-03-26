Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Take On Padres On March 26
Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the San Diego Padres on Opening Day at Petco Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Carpenter had a .252 BA, .291 OBP and .497 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .788 and he scored 66 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 62 runs.
Nick Pivetta starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.