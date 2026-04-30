Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Braves On April 30

Carpenter is hitting for a .222 BA, .316 OBP and .494 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored eight runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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