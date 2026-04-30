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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Braves On April 30

Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .222 BA, .316 OBP and .494 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored eight runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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