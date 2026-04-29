Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Braves On April 29

Carpenter is hitting for a .231 BA, .319 OBP and .513 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored eight runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.