Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Play Braves On April 29
Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Carpenter is hitting for a .231 BA, .319 OBP and .513 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored eight runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Braves.
JR Ritchie (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.