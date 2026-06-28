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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 28

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .226 BA, .300 OBP and .488 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 20 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Astros.

Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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