Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 27

Carpenter is hitting for a .220 BA, .296 OBP and .470 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 19 runs. In 186 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

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