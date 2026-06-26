Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 26

Carpenter is hitting for a .219 BA, .297 OBP and .456 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 18 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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