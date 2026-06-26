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Kerry Carpenter
Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter

Detroit Tigers • #30 RF

Kerry Carpenter And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 26

Kerry Carpenter and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, on Friday, June 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Carpenter has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Carpenter is hitting for a .219 BA, .297 OBP and .456 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 18 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti makes the start for the Astros, his 13th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kerry Carpenter

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