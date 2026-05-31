Keider Montero And Tigers Take On White Sox On May 31

Montero is 2-3 with a 4.09 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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