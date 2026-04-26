Keider Montero And Tigers Square Off Against Reds On April 26

Montero is 1-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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