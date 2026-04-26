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Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers

Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers • #54 RP

Keider Montero And Tigers Square Off Against Reds On April 26

Keider Montero will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Montero has +100 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Montero is 1-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keider Montero

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