Keider Montero And Tigers Take On Cubs On July 22
Keider Montero will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Montero has -111 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Montero is 6-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing just one hit.
The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.