Keider Montero And Tigers Take On Cubs On July 22

Montero is 6-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing just one hit.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.