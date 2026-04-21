Keider Montero And Tigers Square Off Against Brewers On April 21

Montero is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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