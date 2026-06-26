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Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers

Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers • #54 RP

Keider Montero And Tigers Face Astros On June 26

Keider Montero will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park, on Friday, June 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Montero has -120 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Montero is 3-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keider Montero

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