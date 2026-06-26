Keider Montero And Tigers Face Astros On June 26

Montero is 3-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.