Keider Montero And Tigers Play Angels On May 26

Montero is 2-3 with a 3.83 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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