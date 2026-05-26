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Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers

Keider Montero

Detroit Tigers • #54 RP

Keider Montero And Tigers Play Angels On May 26

Keider Montero will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Montero has +118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Montero is 2-3 with a 3.83 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keider Montero

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