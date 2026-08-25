Keibert Ruiz And Nationals Face Rockies On Aug. 25

Ruiz is hitting for a .283 BA, .323 OBP and .444 SLG with an 11% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 40 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rockies.

Mason Adams will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.