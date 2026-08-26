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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Royals On Aug. 26

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .229 BA, .302 OBP and .436 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 68 runs. In 524 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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