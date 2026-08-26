Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Royals On Aug. 26

Okamoto is hitting for a .229 BA, .302 OBP and .436 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 68 runs. In 524 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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