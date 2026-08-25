Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Royals On Aug. 25

Okamoto is hitting for a .230 BA, .302 OBP and .439 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored 68 runs. In 520 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Seth Lugo (5-7 with a 4.71 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.