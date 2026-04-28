Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On April 28

Okamoto is hitting for a .222 BA, .306 OBP and .394 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 12 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (0-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.

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