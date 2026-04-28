FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On April 28

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .222 BA, .306 OBP and .394 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .700 and he has scored 12 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (0-0) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News