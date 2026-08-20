Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Play Rays On Aug. 20

Okamoto is hitting for a .228 BA, .301 OBP and .431 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 66 runs. In 502 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 73 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.

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