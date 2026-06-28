Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Take On Rangers On June 28

Okamoto is hitting for a .241 BA, .322 OBP and .473 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 43 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (12th in MLB). He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.14 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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