Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Rangers On June 26

Okamoto is hitting for a .241 BA, .324 OBP and .469 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 42 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 51 runs (17th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

The Rangers are sending Nathan Eovaldi (7-7) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.24 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

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