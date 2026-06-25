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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Rangers On June 25

Kazuma Okamoto and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .238 BA, .322 OBP and .457 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 40 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Astros.

The Rangers are sending MacKenzie Gore (4-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.07 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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