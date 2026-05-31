Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On May 31
Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 31 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Okamoto is hitting for a .216 BA, .299 OBP and .423 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 27 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.