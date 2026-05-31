Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On May 31

Okamoto is hitting for a .216 BA, .299 OBP and .423 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 27 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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