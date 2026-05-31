FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On May 31

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, May 31 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .216 BA, .299 OBP and .423 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 27 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News