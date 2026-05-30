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Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays • #7 3B

Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Orioles On May 30

Kazuma Okamoto and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Okamoto has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Okamoto is hitting for a .216 BA, .300 OBP and .422 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 27 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Brandon Young (3-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kazuma Okamoto

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