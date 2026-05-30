Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Orioles On May 30

Okamoto is hitting for a .216 BA, .300 OBP and .422 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 27 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Brandon Young (3-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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