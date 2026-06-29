Kazuma Okamoto And Blue Jays Face Mets On June 29

Okamoto is hitting for a .238 BA, .318 OBP and .466 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 43 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Sean Manaea (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.87 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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